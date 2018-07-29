NAGA (NGC) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $24.83 million and $300,622.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00005292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, HitBTC and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003815 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00411810 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00171516 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014678 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000924 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,672,338 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

