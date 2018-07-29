Mylan (MYL) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.52.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Mylan has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Mylan will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mylan by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

