Mylan (MYL) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $41.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.52.
NASDAQ MYL opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Mylan has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mylan by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
About Mylan
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.
