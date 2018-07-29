Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil opened at $32.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -248.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MUR. Barclays lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.