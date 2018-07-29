Murphy Oil (MUR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $585.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Murphy Oil opened at $32.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -248.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $35.98.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.
