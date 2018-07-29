Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $961,000 Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 85.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 9.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 150.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 882,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,040.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $948,590. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Mining opened at $36.89 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

