Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Decreases Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 411.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 241.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $61,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. First Analysis raised shares of MAXIMUS from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

MAXIMUS opened at $64.74 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXIMUS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is 5.94%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

