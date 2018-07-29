Multi-Color Co. (LABL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

LABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Get Multi-Color alerts:

In related news, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 32,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $2,269,654.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,430,474 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LABL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Multi-Color by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Multi-Color by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Multi-Color by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Multi-Color by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Multi-Color during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Multi-Color traded down $0.55, reaching $65.15, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.89. Multi-Color has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $449.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.99 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. analysts predict that Multi-Color will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Color Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Color and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.