Mplx (MPLX) PT Raised to $44.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of Mplx opened at $35.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Mplx has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Mplx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 476,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,994,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $851,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,103 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 256,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in Mplx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 58,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

