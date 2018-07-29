Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Diamonds is a diamond exploration and development company. It has properties located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. “

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of MPVD opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $504.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.16. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Province Diamonds during the first quarter valued at $193,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 107.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,043,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 14.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Mountain Province Diamonds by 163.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 109,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company's primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.