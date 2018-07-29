Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 2.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $5,805,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Niels Anderskouv sold 20,191 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $2,223,634.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,325,083. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.60 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

