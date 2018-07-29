Morgan Stanley Lowers Lam Research (LRCX) Price Target to $208.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $283.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Lam Research opened at $190.02 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $148.26 and a twelve month high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. analysts expect that Lam Research will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

