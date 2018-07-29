Morgan Stanley Increases Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Price Target to $157.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALXN. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $131.83 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $102.10 and a 1-year high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.79 per share, with a total value of $1,207,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,763.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,465,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

