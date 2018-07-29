Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Price Target to $87.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Hawaii from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $89.09.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.78 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 28.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

