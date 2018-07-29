Mooncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,382.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $10.02 million and approximately $2,382.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.01031700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004700 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016921 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 224,515,213,952 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

