Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $281.42 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $241.83 and a fifty-two week high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $1.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

