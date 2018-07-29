Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $238-244 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.79 million.Monotype Imaging also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Monotype Imaging opened at $21.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $894.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.88. Monotype Imaging has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $60.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Monotype Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.79%.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of Monotype Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $641,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of Monotype Imaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,018 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

