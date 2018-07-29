Monkey Project (MONK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00018102 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015952 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000479 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 1,492,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,142,912 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is monkey.community . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

