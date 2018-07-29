MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $43.78, but opened at $43.47. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 334860 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 180,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 131.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 273,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 19.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 13.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 361,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after buying an additional 43,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

