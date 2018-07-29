Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

MCRI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 117,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $838.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

