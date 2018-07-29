Mohawk Industries (MHK) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MHK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $282.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

MHK stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $177.00 and a one year high of $286.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,600,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 66,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,886.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,246.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 102,157 shares of company stock worth $21,387,408. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

