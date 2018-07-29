Mobile Mini (MINI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MINI. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Mobile Mini stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 405,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Mcconnell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $937,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,760.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,768.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Mini by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

See Also: Short Selling

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.