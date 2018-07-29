MKS Instruments (MKSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Cowen began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Shares of MKS Instruments opened at $96.80 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $75.90 and a 52 week high of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Charles Quirk sold 2,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $218,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,925.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 750 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,739,002. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 12.6% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 21.6% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 14.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

