Minereum Market Cap Tops $310,077.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $310,077.00 and $4,627.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003742 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00406182 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00166628 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014328 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 3,466,293 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

