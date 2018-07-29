Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Jabil Inc (JBL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,704 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Jabil worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 269.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $238,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $398,525.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,745 shares of company stock worth $1,150,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Jabil opened at $28.05 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 14th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

