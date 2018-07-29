Middlefield Banc (MBCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.20. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $103,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth E. Jones sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $61,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

