Metronome (MET) Price Tops $2.35

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and $7.42 million worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can currently be bought for $2.35 or 0.00028897 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, DDEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003731 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00407587 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00168255 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Metronome Token Profile

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 10,083,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,925,926 tokens. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, Gate.io, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

