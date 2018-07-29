Methode Electronics (MEI) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News stories about Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Methode Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.3546684938122 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $48.44.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.