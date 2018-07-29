Meritor (MTOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on Meritor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.41.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of Meritor stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. The stock had a trading volume of 596,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,828. Meritor has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Meritor had a return on equity of 115.74% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 4,972.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.