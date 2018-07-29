Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,533,280 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the June 29th total of 1,904,981 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 349,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $224.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin J. Lampropoulos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $718,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,764. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

