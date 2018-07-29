Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.57 ($115.96).

FRA MRK opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($135.29).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

