McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $7.53 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.69. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 167.80% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. Nomura raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 price objective on McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised McDonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.96.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $157.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $146.84 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,636 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,006,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $173,280,000 after acquiring an additional 713,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,616,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15,948.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 532,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,860 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,598.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,817,000 after acquiring an additional 522,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

