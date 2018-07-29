MCBC (MCFT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MCBC Holdings, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of MasterCraft brand premium performance sport boats. The Company offers water skiing, wakeboarding and luxury performance powerboats. MCBC Holdings, Inc. is headquartered Vonore, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCFT. BidaskClub cut MCBC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut MCBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MCBC in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.65.

MCBC opened at $24.53 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. MCBC has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $477.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. MCBC had a return on equity of 130.22% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that MCBC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Oxley sold 4,000 shares of MCBC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $119,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry D. Mcnew sold 5,000 shares of MCBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 843,953 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 99,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 176,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCBC by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 109,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCBC Company Profile

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

