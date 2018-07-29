Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) will announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. Maxar Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.45. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Shares of Maxar Technologies opened at $51.95 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.