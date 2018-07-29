Matthew J. Lucco Sells 4,890 Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) Stock

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) insider Matthew J. Lucco sold 4,890 shares of Emclaire Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EMCF opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.35. Emclaire Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.11%.

Emclaire Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

