Mattel (MAT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $15.84. Mattel shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 111952 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Mattel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Mattel to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,340,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 208,565 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.24). Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $840.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

