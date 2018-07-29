Mathes Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. Energizer makes up approximately 1.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc. owned 0.10% of Energizer worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Energizer by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 292.85% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

In related news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

