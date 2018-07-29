Match Group (MTCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 39.06% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTCH opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.18. Match Group has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $182,089.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. UBS Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Match Group to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

