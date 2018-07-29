Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Position Lowered by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 67.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Matador Resources Co has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Matador Resources had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

