Masco (MAS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Argus set a $50.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 3,517,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. Masco has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 15.0% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $2,382,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 209.8% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Masco by 40.0% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Masco by 43.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

