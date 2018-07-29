MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stake Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,661,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,062,000 after buying an additional 424,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 41.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 751,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,387,000 after buying an additional 220,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,206,000 after buying an additional 189,575 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 30.5% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 335,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 78,333 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 284.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 99,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.33.

In other news, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $1,547,609.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $7,112,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $198.60 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $171.45 and a one year high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

