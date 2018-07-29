MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKTX. ValuEngine upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

MarketAxess opened at $198.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $7,112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $1,547,609.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

