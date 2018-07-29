Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Director Charles John Larsen Sells 1,050,000 Shares

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Director Charles John Larsen sold 1,050,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles John Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 16th, Charles John Larsen sold 500,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Charles John Larsen sold 1,000,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Charles John Larsen sold 775,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Charles John Larsen sold 850,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $34,000.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Charles John Larsen sold 830,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $33,200.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Charles John Larsen sold 425,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

Marijuana Company Of America opened at $0.03 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

