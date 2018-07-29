Marcus (MCS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a $33.70 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of Marcus traded up $0.35, reaching $36.60, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 225,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Marcus has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.52 million. equities analysts predict that Marcus will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marcus news, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $375,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Milstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,160 in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marcus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marcus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,406,000 after acquiring an additional 117,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marcus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.