Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Price Up 0.6% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $80.63 and last traded at $80.72. Approximately 120,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,460,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 462.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 88.9% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $362,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

