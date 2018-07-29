Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stake Decreased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,588 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $38,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,144,000 after acquiring an additional 839,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,334,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,596,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,851,000 after acquiring an additional 785,895 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,836,000 after purchasing an additional 197,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 639.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,230,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,448 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,029.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum opened at $80.99 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.