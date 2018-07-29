Manhattan Associates (MANH) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Headlines about Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manhattan Associates earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.8201560703098 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.25. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 16,280 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $702,156.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.