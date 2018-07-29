Maker Achieves Market Cap of $430.23 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Maker has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $643.83 or 0.07843520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitMart, Radar Relay and HitBTC. Maker has a total market cap of $430.23 million and $34,277.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003790 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00411267 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00032003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00168089 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000918 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 668,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitMart, HitBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, GOPAX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.