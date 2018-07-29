Madcoin (MDC) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Madcoin (CURRENCY:MDC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Madcoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Madcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Madcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Madcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038333 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004669 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00326507 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006147 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00066058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Madcoin Coin Profile

Madcoin (MDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2014. Madcoin’s total supply is 10,004,820 coins. The official website for Madcoin is madcoin.life . Madcoin’s official Twitter account is @MDCTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Madcoin

Madcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Madcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Madcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Madcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

