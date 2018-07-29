Macy’s Inc (M) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 10,087.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s opened at $39.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.