MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in July

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,063,168 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 29th total of 4,285,879 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.6 days.

Shares of MacroGenics opened at $20.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $876.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 2.46.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.26). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 619.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 415,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

