Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE MIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.25. Macquarie Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $76.78.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $501.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.10 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 6.04%. research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie purchased 61,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie purchased 160,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,666,768.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,506,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,670,741.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,313,020 shares of company stock worth $172,340,003. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.